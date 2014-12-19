Alstom shareholders back 12.35 bln eur sale of power arm to GE

PARIS Dec 19 Alstom shareholders on
Friday backed with 99.2 percent of votes the French engineering
group's plan to sell most of its power equipment business to
General Electric and refocus on its smaller rail arm.
Alstom had said last month it could return up to 4 billion
euros ($4.92 billion) in cash to shareholders from the 12.35
billion euro deal, struck with the U.S. industrial giant in June
after a two-month tug-of-war with the French government.
Under the deal, which is set to close in the second quarter
of 2015, GE will buy assets which account for around 70 percent
of the French group's revenue. The companies will also set up
three GE-controlled joint ventures in nuclear power, electricity
grids and renewable energy, and GE will sell its rail signalling
unit to Alstom.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)