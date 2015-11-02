Alstom closes sale of energy business to GE

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
PARIS Nov 2 French group Alstom said on Monday that it had completed the 12.35 billion euro ($13.6 billion) sale of its energy business to General Electric (GE).
General Electric said the final purchase price was 9.7 billion euros, adjusted for proceeds Alstom is reinvesting in joint ventures with GE, changes in the deal structure, price adjustments for remedies, net cash, and currency effects.
Alstom, which previously announced that it aimed to complete in the fourth quarter a sale transaction that will refocus it on the transport sector, said it planned to return between 3.2 and 3.7 billion euros of the sale proceeds to shareholders.
Alstom, which among other transport sector activities builds trains, has scheduled a board meeting on that issue for Nov. 4. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.