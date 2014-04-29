Watchdog must assure transparency over Alstom - French min

BRIEF-Orascom Construction startS production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Co
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
PARIS, April 29 French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Tuesday he had asked France's AMF financial watchdog to ensure that the process surrounding any transaction involving power and transport group Alstom is transparent.
Montebourg said he had asked the AMF to instruct Alstom's board to give strictly equal treatment to offers from Siemens and General Electric in order to encourage a "fair and constructive" debate on a possible takeover.
"There aren't only financial interests at stake in this matter, there are also industrial, social and human interests," the minister said after a meeting with unions. "The government does indeed intend to defend our country's interests." (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.