Alstom board could decide on GE offer Sunday -report

PARIS, April 25 The board of French engineering
group Alstom will meet on Sunday to discuss a possible
sale of its global power division to U.S. industrial products
giant General Electric, French daily Le Figaro said on
its website.
"The project is so advanced that an Alstom board meeting,
called for late on Sunday, could accept it," Le Figaro said
without citing sources.
The paper also said that GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff
Immelt was set to meet with French President Francois Hollande
in Paris on Sunday ahead of the Alstom board meeting.
Alstom declined all comment on the report.
