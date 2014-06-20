Siemens CEO says open to France taking stake in Alstom

BRIEF-United Airlines reaches "amicable resolution" with Dr. Dao
* United continental holdings says "united and dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411"
MUNICH, June 20 Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) are open to the French government taking a stake in Alstom if their joint bid for the French firm's power assets succeeds, Siemens's chief executive said.
But CEO Joe Kaeser told journalists during a conference call on Friday that such an option had so far not been discussed.
Siemens and MHI are embroiled in a bidding war for the Alstom assets with General Electric, and both parties have revised their offers to win approval of Alstom and the French government ahead of a June 23 deadline.
Kaeser is due to meet French President Francois Hollande on Friday afternoon to discuss the amended Siemens-MHI offer. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
April 27 United Airlines has a reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum with the passenger who was dragged from a Chicago flight earlier this month in an incident that sparked international outrage, an attorney for the passenger said on Thursday.