Alstom shareholder Bouygues says backs strategy, no GE comment

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 24 Alstom shareholder Bouygues said it supported the company's strategy but did not have control over it, after Bloomberg reported General Electric was in talks to buy Alstom for around $13 billion.
A spokesman for Bouygues, which has a 29 percent stake in the French train and turbine maker, referred to a statement issued earlier on Thursday in which Alstom said it was not informed of any potential public tender offer for its shares.
Asked whether there were any takeover talks, the Bouygues spokesman declined to comment further.
"Bouygues highlights that it is a significant shareholder in Alstom but does not control it. Since it became a shareholder in 2006, Bouygues has supported Alstom and its strategies," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget