GE in talks to buy Alstom's global power arm-sources

PARIS, April 25 General Electric is in
talks with Alstom to take over its global power
business and a deal could be announced in the coming days, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
No price tag was given for the deal, which could be
announced in the coming days, according to the sources. The
power business accounts for nearly three quarters of Alstom's
20.3 billion euro revenue.
One of the sources said the approach was initiated by Alstom
and that its top shareholder Bouygues - which has a 29
percent stake - backed the proposed deal.
Alstom declined to comment. Bouygues could not immediately
be reached for comment.
