UPDATE 3-GE strengthens hand in Alstom battle with pledge on jobs

By Natalie Huet and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, May 28 General Electric (GE)
strengthened its position in the battle for the power arm of
French group Alstom on Wednesday with a pledge to
create new jobs in France and recognition from Paris that it had
made a more acceptable offer.
GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt promised 1,000 new
engineering and manufacturing jobs within three years of a deal
when he met French President Francois Hollande in the morning,
said two sources close to the talks who asked not to be named
because the matter has not been announced by the U.S group.
"Today we can see that GE's offer has been detailed,
improved, strengthened," an official at Hollande's office said
separately, adding however that there was still "some work to be
done".
The comments signalled a change of tone from the French
government, which had been heavily critical of the U.S.
conglomerate's $16.9 billion bid for Alstom's power arm for fear
of the impact on French jobs and industrial know-how.
It had promoted instead a European tie-up with Germany's
Siemens and even passed a decree earlier this month
to give itself an effective veto on any deal.
Alstom, which is famous for making France's iconic TGV
high-speed trains, is a big private-sector employer in the
country and was bailed out by the state a decade ago.
Saxo Bank analyst Christopher Dembik said French Economy
Minister Arnaud Montebourg appeared to be getting his way in
forcing GE to come up with a better offer for Alstom, though he
warned other potential bidders for French firms might be
deterred by the government's tactics.
"It's a clever game of poker in the short run for Arnaud
Montebourg, but that could have harmful consequences in the
medium and long run, particularly in relation to Anglo-Saxon
investors who are wary of state intervention in economic
affairs," he said.
"It's not unlikely that investors will now think twice
before showing interest in a French industrial jewel."
"CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSION"
Shares in Alstom rose as much as 1.9 percent on hopes for
progress towards a deal with GE. Alstom management and investors
have welcomed the U.S. company's bid, saying it would give
Alstom cash to pay its growing debts and the critical mass it
lacked in a difficult global power market.
The chairman of Siemens France said on Tuesday the German
group hoped to make a formal offer by June 16 to buy most of
Alstom's power assets and in exchange give up its own trains
business, but that it was still weighing the opportunities and
risks of a tie-up.
Meanwhile GE has extended its offer until June 23 at the
request of the French government. With Alstom, GE sees a chance
to push on with a renewed focus on its engineering and
industrial roots, expand its installed base of power turbines,
and increase exposure to emerging markets.
"Jeff Immelt is showing how serious he is about the
transaction. He's getting himself involved hands-on, playing a
good political game ... whereas Siemens doesn't appear to be as
serious about the deal," said Nomura analyst Daniel Cunliffe.
GE declined to comment on the pledge to create 1,000 jobs.
It currently employs around 10,000 workers in France, and
Alstom's power business around 9,000.
"We had a constructive discussion about the details of our
proposed alliance with Alstom. We have made progress and look
forward to the conclusion of this process in the next few
weeks," a GE spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Siemens declined to comment. Siemens France chief Christophe
de Maistre told French lawmakers on Tuesday that if it were to
pursue a bid following the due diligence process, Siemens would
guarantee jobs for Alstom workers joining the German firm during
three years following completion of a deal.
ADDRESSING CONCERNS
The French government is not only keen to preserve French
jobs, but also the country's energy independence. Alstom is a
supplier of turbines for nuclear plants worldwide, and Paris is
concerned that a sale of its power arm could hurt France's
position in the energy sector.
On Tuesday evening, Immelt told French lawmakers GE would
make detailed commitments to increase jobs in France and was in
"constructive" talks with the government to secure French access
to Alstom's nuclear-related assets.
He also said GE was considering giving control of its rail
signalling business to Alstom, addressing concerns that a
straight sale of the power arm would weaken the French group by
reducing it to its smaller rail unit - which currently accounts
for under 30 percent of group revenue.
If GE handed over its high-margin rail signalling business
to Alstom, that would boost Alstom Transport's revenue by about
20 percent and its earnings by about 50 percent, according to
Nomura's Cunliffe.
"That makes it politically a bit more palatable, from a
French standpoint. And that would give Alstom latitude to use
its cash to go out and make other acquisitions," he said.
A spokeswoman for Alstom declined to comment beyond saying
its board was studying in depth GE's offer.
