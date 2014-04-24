Alstom says not informed of any potential takeover offer

BRIEF-Deerfield Management Co announces plan to acquire Adeptus Health
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care
PARIS, April 24 Alstom said on Thursday it was not informed of any potential public tender offer for its shares, after Bloomberg reported that General Electric was in talks to buy the French turbine and train maker for about $13 billion.
"In response to recent speculation in the economic press, Alstom is not informed of any potential public tender offer for the shares of the Company," the group said in a statement.
"The Group constantly reviews the strategic options of its businesses," Alstom said, adding it would use give an update on the prospects of its activities on May 7, when it releases its annual results.
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer