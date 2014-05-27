GE to make detailed commitments on jobs in Alstom deal -CEO

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS May 27 General Electric will make precise commitments to increase jobs in France as part of its efforts to seal a deal to buy Alstom's power arm, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Tuesday.
During a hearing about GE's 12.35 billion euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alstom's power business, Immelt also said his group was considering a tie-up in rail signaling that would give the French engineering group control of that business.
The French government has criticized the U.S. company's bid, citing concerns over domestic jobs and saying a straight sale of the power arm would weaken Alstom by reducing it to its smaller rail business. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.