UPDATE 2-GE says not in talks with Toshiba about Alstom grid unit

May 8 General Electric, which wants to
buy Alstom's energy business, is not in talks with
Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp about the French
company's power grid unit, a GE France spokesman said on
Thursday.
The Nikkei business daily said Toshiba would offer to buy
Alstom's power grid equipment unit if GE purchased the French
firm's energy businesses.
"GE is not in any discussions with Toshiba," the GE France
spokesman said. "If our offer to Alstom is approved, we have no
intention of selling the grid business."
Earlier on Thursday a Toshiba spokesman said: "We are always
considering M&A options to forward our business, and we can't
deny the possibility of something happening in this area, but in
regard to Alstom there is nothing concrete."
Alstom said last week it was reviewing a binding $16.9
billion offer from GE for its energy business.
Analysts have said the acquisition would give GE a
substantially bigger foothold in the power grid equipment
sector.
Alstom's power arm also includes steam turbines and
hydropower products, which GE has said would be complementary to
its existing power division and would allow it to offer a more
complete product set to customers.
Earlier this week, French President Francois Hollande said
GE's bid was not acceptable as it stands and that the
government's aim was to get better offers.
The government could ask French nuclear group Areva
to take on Alstom's offshore wind energy unit should
the GE deal go through, Les Echos newspaper reported on its
website.
