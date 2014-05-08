GE says not in talks with Toshiba about Alstom grid unit

PARIS May 8 General Electric, which
wants to buy Alstom's energy businesses, is not in
talks with Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp about the
French company's power grid business, a GE France spokesman said
on Thursday.
The Nikkei business daily said Toshiba would offer to buy
Alstom's power grid unit if General Electric purchased the
French firm's energy businesses.
"GE is not in any discussions with Toshiba," the GE
spokesman said. "If our offer to Alstom is approved, we have no
intention of selling the grid business."
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)