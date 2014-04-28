Germany voices support for Siemens-Alstom deal

* Germany sees potential in Siemens-Alstom deal
* Siemens the "lesser of two evils" for Paris, says German
source
* Berlin informed of Siemens interest over weekend
BERLIN, April 28 The German government voiced
support on Monday for a deal between Siemens and
France's Alstom, saying mooted plans for a swap of
energy and rail assets could offer "great opportunities" for
both countries.
The German engineering group, which missed out on acquiring
Alstom assets a decade ago due to opposition from the French
government, is reportedly ready to offer the French firm half of
its train-making business plus cash in exchange for Alstom's
power turbines division.
The French government wants to find alternative bidders to
U.S. conglomerate General Electric, which sources say is
in advanced talks to buy Alstom's turbines and power grid
equipment business for about $13 billion.
"A possible partial takeover offers great opportunities and
has great potential for both Germany and France from an
industrial policy point of view," a spokesman for the German
economy ministry said on Monday when asked about a possible deal
between Siemens and Alstom.
"We believe it makes sense to strive for cooperation with
France in the energy area."
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel was in close contact with
all parties, and keeping Chancellor Angela Merkel informed about
how talks were progressing, the spokesman added, declining to
say whether France had requested intervention from Germany.
Separately, a government source told Reuters that Siemens
had informed officials in Berlin about its interest in Alstom
over the weekend, and that talks had also taken place between
Berlin and Paris.
"From the French point of view, Siemens is the lesser of two
evils," the source said. "This shows how difficult things have
become for French industry overall."
The source said cooperation between Siemens and Alstom had
not been a topic of discussion in recent meetings between top
government officials. French Finance Minister Michel Sapin and
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg met their German counterparts
in Berlin on April 7, before news of GE's interest in Alstom
surfaced.
Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser is due to meet with French President
Francois Hollande later on Monday. The company said in a
statement that its board would convene as soon as possible after
the meeting to decide whether to make a formal offer for Alstom
assets.
Back in 2004, then-French Finance Minister Nicolas Sarkozy
pushed through a bailout of Alstom which prevented Siemens from
acquiring its large turbine business, a move that ruffled
feathers in Berlin and Munich, where Siemens is based.
(Reporting Markus Wacket and Stephen Brown; Writing by Noah
Barkin; Editing by Sophie Walker)