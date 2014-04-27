French government says it will block any hasty Alstom deal

PARIS, April 27 France's Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg confirmed for the first time on Sunday that both
General Electric and Siemens were interested
in engineering group Alstom and said he would not
allow any hasty decisions.
In a statement, he said he first learned of GE's interest on
Thursday and then of Siemens' proposal earlier on Sunday.
He said the government was ready to look at both proposals
but "will not accept that a decision is taken, whatever it might
be, in haste" and without knowledge of what was in the national
interest and what alternatives there might be.
Earlier, a spokeswoman said Montebourg was no longer
expecting to meet GE chief executive Jeff Immelt on
Sunday as government sources reported on Saturday. She said the
meeting had been postponed "for a few days".
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sophie Walker)