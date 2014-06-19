Hollande to meet GE, Siemens-MHI heads on Alstom on Friday

PARIS, June 19 French President Francois
Hollande will hold successive meetings on Friday afternoon with
the heads of General Electric, and Siemens and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries about their rival tie-up
proposals for Alstom, an official in Hollande's office
said.
The official was speaking after Hollande consulted with key
ministers on the matter on Thursday.
The official said Hollande would hold fresh meetings with
his ministers early on Friday before the discussions with the
company principles but did not make any comment on whether the
government had formed a preference.
