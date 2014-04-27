版本:
CORRECTED-Hollande to meet GE chief on Monday to discuss Alstom

(Corrects spelling of GE chief's name to Immelt from Immet)

PARIS, April 27 President Francois Hollande and his Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg will meet General Electric chief executive Jeff Immelt on Monday to discuss the future of French engineering group Alstom, a presidential official told Reuters.

The meeting follows news last week that GE is planning a $13 billion deal to buy Alstom's power turbines business, and comes after the intervention on Sunday of the French government and industry rival Siemens of Germany. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Andrew Roche)
