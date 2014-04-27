CORRECTED-Hollande to meet GE chief on Monday to discuss Alstom

(Corrects spelling of GE chief's name to Immelt from Immet)
PARIS, April 27 President Francois Hollande and
his Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg will meet General
Electric chief executive Jeff Immelt on Monday to discuss
the future of French engineering group Alstom, a
presidential official told Reuters.
The meeting follows news last week that GE is planning a $13
billion deal to buy Alstom's power turbines business, and comes
after the intervention on Sunday of the French government and
industry rival Siemens of Germany.
