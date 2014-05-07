版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 8日 星期四 03:01 BJT

Toshiba wants to buy Alstom power grid business from GE - Nikkei

May 8 Toshiba Corp will offer to buy Alstom's power grid business for "several hundred billion yen" if General Electric Co completes its planned purchase of Alstom's energy business, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

GE has offered to buy Alstom's energy business, which makes power generation systems along with power grids, for about $16.9 billion.

The French company said last week it was reviewing GE's offer but has also given Germany's Siemens AG until the end of May to make a rival bid.

A spokesman for GE declined to comment on the Nikkei story. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐