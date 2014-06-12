Mitsubishi mulls stake in Alstom -papers

PARIS, June 12 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries is considering taking a direct stake in
French engineering group Alstom as part of an offer with
Germany's Siemens, two French newspapers said on
Thursday.
Financial daily Les Echos said Mitsubishi is considering
buying part of French Bouygues's 29 percent stake in
Alstom and would also buy Alstom's steam turbines while Siemens
would take over its gas turbines.
At a later stage, after an expected offer for Alstom on June
16, Siemens would contribute its transport assets to Alstom,
which would remain a listed company with activities in power
grids, wind turbines and transports, les Echos wrote.
Le Figaro said Mitsubishi would propose an alliance with
Alstom modeled on the Renault-Nissan alliance, which would
involve Mitsubishi taking a minority stake in Alstom's power
activities (excluding grids) or even buying part of Bouygues's
stake. The paper said Siemens would propose to buy Alstom's gas
turbines unit and give Alstom its rail transport business.
French ministers met on Thursday to discuss Alstom's fate as
Siemens and Mitsubishi are considering a joint offer to beat a
bid by U.S. conglomerate General Electric.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)