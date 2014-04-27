French president, GE boss to meet over Alstom future

PARIS, April 28 President Francois Hollande and
his Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg are set to meet with
General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt on Monday to
discuss the future of French engineering group Alstom,
a presidential official said.
The planned meeting between the French head of state and the
boss of one of the world's 10 largest investor-controlled
corporations follows a weekend of high political and corporate
drama.
Immelt arrived in Paris to hammer out a $13 billion deal to
buy Alstom's power turbines business after news of talks
between the French trains-to-turbines group and the U.S.
industrial and financial giant GE late last week.
His arrival coincided with political uproar over the
potential loss of a national champion and the emergence of a
rival proposal involving German group Siemens.
Siemens, like Alstom, makes high speed trains and other
railway rolling stock as well as power station turbines, and is
proposing a swap of assets that would make Alstom a more
significant rail transport player while enhancing its own
turbines and power grid equipment business.
Alstom needs a partner one way or another. Suffering from
heavy debts and a downturn in orders, it was bailed out by the
French government once already in 2004. Sources familiar with
the GE-Alstom talks that came to light late last week say they
have been going on for months and are very advanced.
Montebourg said the Siemens proposal would create "two
European and global champions in the energy and transport
domain," and warned that the government on which Alstom relies
for much of its business would not accept a sale of Alstom's
power business - especially the sensitive nuclear portion - "in
haste".
"GE and Alstom have their calendar, which is that of
shareholders, but the French government has its own, which is
that of economic sovereignty," Montebourg said in a statement,
providing the first official confirmation of GE's offer.
GE has declined to comment throughout. Alstom has also
declined to go into detail about its discussions, but said in a
statement on Sunday it would ask for a suspension of its shares
until Wednesday while it considers its options. Siemens said on
Sunday it had written a letter to Alstom about "strategic
opportunities" but also did not go into detail.
