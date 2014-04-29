Siemens could get extra time to finalise Alstom proposal -sources

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
PARIS, April 29 French engineering group Alstom is expected to give Germany's Siemens an extra two to three weeks to draw up a more detailed proposal for the future of their power and rail businesses, sources close to the talks said on Tuesday.
Alstom is expected to hold a board meeting later in the evening during which it will consider proposals from both General Electric and Siemens to take over its power arm.
Siemens, which has convened a supervisory board meeting to discuss the matter, has not yet made a more detailed proposal than a bid worth $14.5 billion whereby it offers exchanging part of its rail business plus cash in exchange for Alstom's power assets, the sources said.
Separately, a source close to the French government said state shareholding agency APE had not been approached about any sale of EDF shares held by the government as part of a state-led solution for Alstom.
French magazine Le Nouvel Observateur earlier reported the government was considering selling part of its stake in the utility to finance a buyout of the 29-percent stake in Alstom held by Bouygues and a capital hike of the French train and turbine maker.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Benjamin Mallet in Paris; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V