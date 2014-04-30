Alstom says to review GE offer for energy business

PARIS, April 30 Alstom said on Wednesday that it would review a proposed bid from General Electric for its energy business by the end of May.

The offer price gives Alstom's thermal power, renewable power and grid businesses an enterprise value of 11.4 billion euros ($15.75 billion), the company said.

Alstom said its board also reviewed a declaration of interest from Siemens about an alternative deal, and that the German company would have access to information needed to make a binding offer. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)