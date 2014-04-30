Alstom says to review GE offer for energy business

PARIS, April 30 Alstom said on
Wednesday that it would review a proposed bid from General
Electric for its energy business by the end of May.
The offer price gives Alstom's thermal power, renewable
power and grid businesses an enterprise value of 11.4 billion
euros ($15.75 billion), the company said.
Alstom said its board also reviewed a declaration of
interest from Siemens about an alternative deal, and
that the German company would have access to information needed
to make a binding offer.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)