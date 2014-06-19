French state bank BPI ready to take stake in future Alstom -source

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
PARIS, June 19 French state bank BPI is ready to take a stake in the future structure of Alstom regardless of whom the engineering group decides to tie its fate to, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.
Alstom's board is due to decide by Monday between a 12.4-billion-euro ($16.8 billion) cash offer for its power arm from U.S. group General Electric and a competing proposal from Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).
In the event that Alstom strikes a deal with GE, BPI would take a stake in Alstom's remaining transport arm, the source said. However in the event of a deal with MHI-Siemens, BPI would take a stake in Alstom as a whole, the source said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Natalie Huet; editing by Mark John)
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc .