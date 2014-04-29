版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 03:36 BJT

GE vows to boost French jobs with Alstom bid - letter

PARIS, April 29 General Electric Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to French President Francois Hollande that if GE were to buy the energy unit of Alstom, it would boost employment in France and locate global headquarters for several key businesses in the country.

GE confirmed that the letter, published by French financial daily Les Echos, was authentic.

GE said it would also locate the headquarters for grids, hydraulics, offshore wind and steam turbines in France, and would work with the French government, utility EDF and nuclear group Areva to protect France's nuclear sector and its exports. It would also consider selling Alstom's wind turbine activities to French investors.

Separately, a source close to Alstom told Reuters the company will issue a statement about the possible sale of its energy unit on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Erica Billingham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐