版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 16:59 BJT

France's Hollande hosts meeting on Alstom future

PARIS May 19 French President Francois Hollande summoned his prime minister and two other key ministers to a Monday morning meeting on the future of power and train-making company Alstom, an official at his office said.

The meeting, taking place at a time when Germany's Siemens is expected to propose a rival deal with Alstom to one proposed by U.S. group General Electric, involves Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Segolene Royal, minister for the environment and energy, the official said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐