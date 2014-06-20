Siemens CEO says to meet France's Hollande on Friday afternoon

MUNICH, June 20 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser said he would meet French President
Francois Hollande on Friday afternoon to discuss an improved
offer for Alstom's power assets the German engineering
group submitted jointly with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
.
Kaeser told journalists during a conference call that he
would represent the interests of both Siemens and MHI at the
meeting.
Siemens and MHI are embroiled in a bidding war for the
assets with General Electric, and both parties have
revised their offers to win approval of Alstom and the French
government ahead of a June 23 deadline.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
Ludwig Burger)