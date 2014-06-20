Mitsubishi Heavy Industries says regrets France's decision on Alstom

BRIEF-ACNB Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Friday it acknowledged and regretted the French government's decision to reject its joint offer with Siemens for a tie-up with engineering group Alstom.
"Mitsubishi will remain committed to developing its relationship with France and French industrial partners in the future," the Japanese firm said in an emailed statement.
The company said it was proud of the cooperation with nuclear group Areva and looked forward to working with other leading French companies.
France chose General Electric to form an alliance with Alstom on Friday.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Laurence Lytton reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc as of April 18 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oQxSR9 Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: