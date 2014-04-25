France worried about potential 'loss' of Alstom - minister

PARIS, April 25 France's Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg said on Friday he was concerned about the possible
loss of French turbine and train maker Alstom after
reports it was being considered for a takeover by U.S.
conglomerate General Electric.
"The government expresses patriotic concern and watchfulness
with regard to Alstom," he told Le Monde newspaper. "This
concern is focused on the serious risk of losing a major
decision centre."
"With the prime minister (Manuel Valls), we will meet the
president of General Electric in order to focus our talks on
these concerns," he said, adding that he had met Alstom's chief
executive on Thursday.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by John Irish)