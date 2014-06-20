French govt says to work with GE on new Alstom plan

PARIS, June 20 French Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg said neither the General Electric (GE) offer
or the joint Siemens-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
offer for Alstom power assets had met the
government's demands, but that France would work with GE on
defining a new proposal.
"The Siemens-MHI offer was serious but the government has
made up its mind," Montebourg told a news conference.
The French state would purchase a 20 percent stake in Alstom
from main shareholder Bouygues at market price, he
said, adding that it was vital that key decision-making centres
of the group would remain in France.
