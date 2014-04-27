French president gathers ministers to discuss Alstom's case

PARIS, April 27 French President Francois
Hollande gathered ministers on Sunday evening to discuss the
case of struggling engineering firm Alstom, with jobs,
location of activities and energetic independence in mind, his
office said in a statement.
The French government and Germany's Siemens
intervened in U.S. giant General Electric's plan to buy
Alstom's power arm earlier on Sunday by offering an alternative
tie-up between European "champions" and a pledge to act in
France's national interest.
A spokesman for the president's office said the ministers'
meeting was now over and that it planned to release another
statement on the subject by Monday morning.
