公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二

Alstom to examine Siemens, Mitsubishi proposal in coming days

PARIS, June 16 Alstom said Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) presented a proposal for the French engineering group's energy business on Monday.

Alstom said it would examine the proposal in the coming days. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)
