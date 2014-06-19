版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 20日 星期五 03:48 BJT

New GE offer for Alstom is much better - French finmin

LUXEMBOURG, June 19 A revised offer by General Electric for a tie-up with Alstom is a "substantial improvement" on its previous proposal, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"You see, the government was right to intervene," he told reporters on the margins of a meeting of European finance ministers in Luxembourg.

GE said earlier its new offer had been agreed with Alstom management and would create an "alliance" with 50:50 joint ventures in grid, nuclear and renewable assets.

The U.S. group would still end up with all of the lucrative gas turbines arm if approved by Alstom's board. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐