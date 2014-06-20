Siemens, Mitsubishi improve Alstom offer

FRANKFURT, June 20 Siemens and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) raised their offer
for Alstom's energy businesses to compete with a
revised bid presented by U.S. rival General Electric.
Siemens and MHI said in a joint statement on Friday their
amended offer raised the valuation of the businesses by 400
million euros ($545 million) to 14.6 billion and increased the
cash element of the bid to 8.2 billion euros from 7 billion.
In addition, Siemens is offering to immediately enter into a
joint venture for mobility management, including signalling,
with Alstom.
The move comes after GE on Thursday revised its bid,
offering alliances in energy and rail and sell its rail
signalling unit to appease the French government and beat the
Siemens-MHI proposal.
Alstom said in a statement on Friday its board of directors
would convene no later than Monday, June 23, to review the
reshaped offers.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)