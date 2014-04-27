版本:
Siemens says approached Alstom to discuss strategic opportunities

FRANKFURT, April 27 Germany's Siemens said it sent a letter to the board of French peer Alstom to "signal its willingness to discuss future strategic opportunities".

It said in an emailed statement on Sunday that it would make no further comment on the matter at this time.

Sources have said that U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric was in advanced talks to buy the global power division of Alstom for about $13 billion, and French paper Le Figaro reported on Saturday that the French government had approached Siemens about a possible alternative offer. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams)
