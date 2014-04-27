Siemens says approached Alstom to discuss strategic opportunities

FRANKFURT, April 27 Germany's Siemens
said it sent a letter to the board of French peer Alstom
to "signal its willingness to discuss future strategic
opportunities".
It said in an emailed statement on Sunday that it would make
no further comment on the matter at this time.
Sources have said that U.S. industrial conglomerate General
Electric was in advanced talks to buy the global power
division of Alstom for about $13 billion, and French paper Le
Figaro reported on Saturday that the French government had
approached Siemens about a possible alternative offer.
