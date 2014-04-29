Siemens board backs management in Alstom approach - paper

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
FRANKFURT, April 29 The supervisory board of Siemens has backed management in considering an offer for French peer Alstom, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
It said no decision has been made yet to make a formal offer, adding that Siemens wants to do due diligence before making such a move.
Siemens over the weekend approached Alstom with a proposal to exchange part of its train business plus cash for Alstom's power arm to counter a potential deal between Alstom and top rival General Electric. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Irene Preisinger; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V