Siemens CEO says "comfortable" with Alstom bid process

FRANKFURT May 29 Siemens is "comfortable" with the way the Alstom bidding process has gone so far and will continue to weigh up the risks and opportunities, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"So far we've had everything we want, we wanted to have a look at it, which we got," Joe Kaeser told the Bernstein Strategic Decision conference in New York.

"There are risks and opportunities as always. We will balance those and take it from there," he added.

Siemens, in a battle with General Electric for Alstom assets, has said it hopes to make a formal offer by June 16 to buy most of Alstom's power assets. Kaeser repeated that deadline on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jens Hack; Editing by Christoph Steitz)