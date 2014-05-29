Siemens CEO says "comfortable" with Alstom bid process

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 29 Siemens is "comfortable" with the way the Alstom bidding process has gone so far and will continue to weigh up the risks and opportunities, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"So far we've had everything we want, we wanted to have a look at it, which we got," Joe Kaeser told the Bernstein Strategic Decision conference in New York.
"There are risks and opportunities as always. We will balance those and take it from there," he added.
Siemens, in a battle with General Electric for Alstom assets, has said it hopes to make a formal offer by June 16 to buy most of Alstom's power assets. Kaeser repeated that deadline on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jens Hack; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.