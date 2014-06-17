版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二

Siemens CEO sees no reason to discuss improving Alstom offer

PARIS, June 17 Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said there was no reason for the German company and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to discuss improvements to their offer for Alstom's power businesses.

Kaeser told a news conference on Tuesday that their offer to Alstom, which competes with an earlier proposal by General Electric, was already "superior" and that their project was "really comprehensive".

A source in the French president's office said earlier on Tuesday that the current offers for Alstom needed to be improved. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
