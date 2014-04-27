Alstom to reflect on its future until Wednesday

PARIS, April 27 French engineering firm Alstom
said on Sunday it would continue to reflect on its
future until Wednesday and that it had requested trading in its
shares remain suspended until then.
The statement from the company follows news of an offer from
U.S. giant General Electric to buy its power arm, and of
a potential alternative proposal from German group Siemens
. The French government also intervened on Sunday to
express concerns about jobs and other issues of national
interest.
The turbine and train maker's statement did not mention any
of these issues, saying only that "Alstom continues and deepens
its strategic reflection and will make a further announcement no
later than Wednesday 30 April morning. In the meantime, the
company has requested that the trading of its shares remains
suspended."
Alstom's shares were suspended from trading on Friday at the
request of market regulator AMF.
