Alstom sees high single-digit growth in FY sales

PARIS Nov 5 French power and engineering group Alstom said it expects "high single-digit" percentage growth in full-year sales and positive operating free cash flow after revenue rose 13 percent in the first half of its fiscal year.

Alstom said in a statement on Wednesday that it would convene its shareholders to a general meeting on Dec. 19 to approve a 12.4 billion euro ($15.55 billion) deal that will see General Electric buy most of its power business.

The level of cash returned to shareholders from the deal, as well as the group's targeted balance sheet once it refocuses on its smaller transport arm, will be communicated ahead of the meeting, it added.

Over the medium term, Alstom expects sales to grow over 5 percent per year organically and its operating margin to gradually improve within a range of 5 to 7 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)