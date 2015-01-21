版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 14:15 BJT

Alstom confirms full-year sales and margin targets

PARIS Jan 21 France's Alstom, which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, confirmed its full-year revenue and profit target after posting a 10 percent quarterly sales jump at its remaining rail arm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Alstom said transport orders reached 1.615 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the third quarter of its fiscal year. Transport sales stood at 1.501 billion euros.

Alstom said it still expects "high single digit organic sales growth", positive free cash flow and an operating margin - after corporate costs - of more than 5 percent for the current year.

The 12.35 billion-euro deal for Alstom to sell the bulk of its power arm to GE was approved by shareholders in December and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐