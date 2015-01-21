Alstom confirms full-year sales and margin targets

BRIEF-TVA Group says Q1 loss per share of C$0.19
* "We are maintaining our efforts to reduce operating expenses and working on a relaunch plan for our leading brands" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 21 France's Alstom, which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, confirmed its full-year revenue and profit target after posting a 10 percent quarterly sales jump at its remaining rail arm.
In a statement on Wednesday, Alstom said transport orders reached 1.615 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the third quarter of its fiscal year. Transport sales stood at 1.501 billion euros.
Alstom said it still expects "high single digit organic sales growth", positive free cash flow and an operating margin - after corporate costs - of more than 5 percent for the current year.
The 12.35 billion-euro deal for Alstom to sell the bulk of its power arm to GE was approved by shareholders in December and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viveve announces expanded indication for Viveve System in South Korea