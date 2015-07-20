Alstom Q1 sales rise 8 pct, keeps targets

PARIS, July 20 Alstom SA, which is
selling its power equipment business to General Electric Co
, posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter sales on
Monday and confirmed its medium-term growth target.
The French company said order intake fell to 2 billion euros
($2.17 billion) from 4.8 billion in the year-earlier period
that benefited from a 4 billion contract in South Africa. Sales
were 1.6 billion euros, it said in a statement.
"The project with General Electric is moving ahead; the
process for competition and regulatory authorisations is ongoing
and we are actively working to complete it," Alstom Chief
Executive Patrick Kron said.
"After closing, we plan to call a shareholders' meeting to
vote on the amount of cash proceeds to be distributed to
shareholders."
Alstom also confirmed that it expects sales to grow at over
5 percent a year organically in the medium term and that its
operating margin should gradually improve within the 5 percent
to 7 percent range.
($1 = 0.9237 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)