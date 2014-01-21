UPDATE 3-Weak power sector hits Alstom profit goal, shares tumble

* Warns of cash drain in second half
* Margin may fall next year instead of expected rise
* Nine-month orders fall 12 pct to 15.05 bln euros
* CEO Kron says results don't bode well for dividend
* Shares suffer biggest drop since May 2013
By Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, Jan 21 French heavy engineering company
Alstom lowered its profit target on Tuesday after
ailing utilities reined in orders for power equipment, raising
the spectre of a dividend cut and sending its shares tumbling 13
percent.
The maker of power station turbines, wind farms and
high-speed trains said orders fell 12 percent in the first nine
months of its fiscal year and warned it would keep burning
through cash in the second half after draining 511 million euros
($693 million) in the first.
Chief Executive Patrick Kron told analysts on a conference
call he expected positive free cash flow in the following fiscal
year, but would not make that a firm target, saying his
credibility was now at stake after the latest guidance cut.
Alstom has been securing record orders for trains and trams,
but demand for the huge turbines and other components it
supplies to coal and gas-fired power stations has waned.
The equipment takes years to build and install and usually
comes with hefty downpayments that underpin cash flow at Alstom
and its European rivals Siemens and ABB.
Underlining the volatility of the business, Alstom has
burned cash for half of the past decade, Reuters data shows. In
an attempt to steady its finances, Kron pledged last year to cut
1.5 billion euros of annual costs by 2016.
"The expected deleveraging process was the main support to
the shares but is further postponed. Confidence is broken,"
Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday's figures.
Alstom shares were down 11.9 percent at 1200 GMT, close to a
two-year low. The drop wiped more than 1 billion euros off its
market value. Shares in Bouygues, Alstom's main
shareholder with a 29 percent stake, fell 5 percent. Both were
the worst performers on France's CAC 40 index.
SENSITIVE JOB CUTS
The dearth of large orders, especially in thermal power,
comes as utilities delay spending in a weak global economy. In
some European countries, government caps on electricity bills
and competition from renewable energy have made traditional
power stations fired by coal or gas less profitable.
In November, Alstom announced around 1,300 job cuts and said
it would sell up to 2 billion euros of assets to raise cash.
The announcement was met with a cool response from the
Socialist government, whose centre-right predecessor already
bailed out Alstom when it ran into similar trouble a decade ago,
stretching European competition rules to rescue a company seen
as one of the "national champions" of French industry alongside
carmaker Peugeot and electricity utility EDF.
Alstom maintained a full-year forecast of low-single digit
sales growth from existing businesses, but it said it now
expected its operating margin - a measure of profitability - to
dip slightly to around 7 percent this year, before declining
again in 2015.
It had previously aimed for positive free cash flow for the
year and an operating margin stable at 7.2 percent, which it
would try to improve to 8 percent within three years.
Nomura analyst Daniel Cunliffe said Alstom now needed to cut
its dividend to zero - market expectations had been for a
250-million-euro pay-out - but may also have to launch a rights
issue or sell a bigger stake than planned in the transport
business to fill the cash hole.
"The bigger the miss in their cash flow, the bigger the
stake they need to sell and the more dilutive it is to
earnings," he said.
DIVIDEND UNDER THREAT
The last time Alstom shares fell by as much in one day was
last May when it also downgraded its forecasts, blaming
customers delaying projects due to weak economies.
The following month, Moody's cut Alstom's long-term credit
rating to Baa3, one notch above "junk". Standard & Poor's, which
rates Alstom BBB, has warned it may also downgrade its debt.
Kron insisted in November that there was no need to ask
shareholders for more capital and on Tuesday he did not mention
such a scenario.
He said he was confident the company would raise up to 2
billion euros by disposing of non-strategic assets and selling
the minority stake in the transport business. The division makes
France's prized high-speed TGV trains and has been a rare bright
spot through a succession of bleak results.
But Kron said the latest results did not bode well for the
company's dividend, something that would be addressed later by
the board.
Kron stressed that despite having been "grossly wrong" in
its forecasts for free cash flow, Alstom had no intention nor
need to renegotiate its debt covenants.
In the third quarter, the transport unit booked a record
2.57 billion euros in orders, driven by a 1.2 billion contract
to equip Riyadh's subway. The strong performance helped offset a
4 percent drop in orders in thermal power.
Group orders stood at 5.62 billion euros in the third
quarter, up 11 percent from the same period a year ago.
Nine-month sales fell 1 percent to 14.53 billion euros, while on
an organic basis they were up 3 percent.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Editing by Leila Abboud and Tom Pfeiffer)