RPT-Siemens, Mitsubishi present 7 bln eur offer to Alstom

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 16 German engineering group Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Monday presented a joint offer to France's Alstom that includes a 7 billion euro ($9.53 billion) cash element and competes with an offer by General Electric.
Under the proposed deal, Siemens would buy Alstom's gas business, while MHI would set up three joint ventures, inject cash into Alstom and take a direct stake of up to 10 percent in the French firm.
Siemens said it also planned to discuss the possibility of creating a "strong European Champion" by creating a combined rail business with Alstom.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated