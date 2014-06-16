版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 23:40 BJT

RPT-Siemens, Mitsubishi present 7 bln eur offer to Alstom

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT, June 16 German engineering group Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Monday presented a joint offer to France's Alstom that includes a 7 billion euro ($9.53 billion) cash element and competes with an offer by General Electric.

Under the proposed deal, Siemens would buy Alstom's gas business, while MHI would set up three joint ventures, inject cash into Alstom and take a direct stake of up to 10 percent in the French firm.

Siemens said it also planned to discuss the possibility of creating a "strong European Champion" by creating a combined rail business with Alstom.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐