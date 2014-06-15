French finance minister expects improved GE offer for Alstom unit

PARIS, June 15 France expects General Electric
to boost its bid for Alstom's power unit in
response to a potential joint offer from Siemens and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Sunday.
Siemens and Mitsubishi are putting the finishing touches on
an offer for Alstom's turbine businesses, including a cash
element of roughly 9 billion euros ($12.3 billion), according to
sources close to the bidders.
That compares with the U.S. conglomerate's existing offer of
12.4 billion euros ($16.9 billion) for all of Alstom's energy
assets.
"Mitsubishi forming an alliance with Siemens improves
Siemens' offer," Sapin said in an interview broadcast
simultaneously on Europe 1 radio and iTele. "I think that GE is
also going to improve its offer."
Siemens, which has declined to comment on any discussions
with Mitsubishi, has said it plans to disclose a bid for Alstom
by Monday. Its supervisory board will meet on Sunday evening,
according to a source close to the German group.
GE, meanwhile, has made a pledge to the French government to
create 1,000 new jobs in France within three years of a deal,
according to sources close to the discussions.
DEFENDING JOBS
Sapin said he did not have "any preference" for a bidder,
but France would defend jobs and investment through a new decree
extending the government's powers to block foreign takeovers in
sectors deemed strategic.
"We will not decide for (Alstom) but we will use our
weight," he said.
Alstom, which is famous for making France's iconic TGV
high-speed trains, is a big private-sector employer in the
country and was bailed out by the state a decade ago.
In the joint move being considered by Siemens and
Mitsubishi, the German company would acquire Alstom's gas
turbines business while the Japanese group would inject cash and
industrial assets into a joint venture in steam turbines,
sources said.
As part of the deal, Mitsubishi and the French government
would take equal stakes in Alstom, union representatives said
after meeting with Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg.
Sapin was not asked about a potential government stake in
Alstom, but said he did not see a French-only solution for
Alstom given the global nature of train and power markets.
"It is natural to develop alternatives, alliances that are
international," he said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
