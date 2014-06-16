版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 22:26 BJT

French president to meet Siemens, Mitsubishi heads on Tuesday

PARIS, June 16 French President Francois Hollande will meet with the heads of Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday morning, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting with Joe Kaeser and Shunichi Miyanaga is due to take place at 0825 GMT, according to the statement.

The two companies are expected to present a joint offer to France's Alstom in Paris on Monday, according to sources close to the bidders, challenging a General Electric bid that sparked French government concern about retaining jobs and industry expertise. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐