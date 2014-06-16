French president to meet Siemens, Mitsubishi heads on Tuesday

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
PARIS, June 16 French President Francois Hollande will meet with the heads of Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday morning, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
The meeting with Joe Kaeser and Shunichi Miyanaga is due to take place at 0825 GMT, according to the statement.
The two companies are expected to present a joint offer to France's Alstom in Paris on Monday, according to sources close to the bidders, challenging a General Electric bid that sparked French government concern about retaining jobs and industry expertise. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated