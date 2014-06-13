UPDATE 1-Siemens and Mitsubishi finalise Alstom offer

* Joint offer could be approved by Siemens board on Sunday
By Jens Hack and Benjamin Mallet
MUNICH/PARIS, June 13 Germany's Siemens
and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are
putting the finishing touches on a joint offer for Alstom's
turbine businesses that includes a cash element of
roughly 9 billion euros ($12.25 billion), sources close to the
bidders said.
Under the complex offer, which would counter an existing $17
billion offer from U.S. conglomerate General Electric for
Alstom's power arm, Siemens would acquire Alstom's gas turbines
business while Mitsubishi would inject cash and industrial
assets into a joint venture in steam turbines, the sources said.
As part of the deal, Mitsubishi and the French government
would take equal stakes in Alstom, acquiring a portion of the 29
percent holding of French group Bouygues, union
representatives said after meeting with Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg.
"The minister described Mitsubishi's offer... Clearly, this
is an alliance scheme that counters GE's proposal," said Gabriel
Artero, CFE-CGC union representative of France's steelworkers
federation.
"The state and Mitsubishi would take joint and equal stakes
in Alstom," he said, adding that these holdings could reach 5 to
10 percent each. "Having the government take a majority stake is
not something being considered."
Alstom would keep control of its energy transmission and
renewables activities, which would not be part of the
Siemens-Mitsubishi bid.
In a second step that one source described as "completely
independent" of the turbines deal, Siemens and Alstom would
combine their rail activities.
It is still unclear what stakes the two firms would have in
this business. If the French government took a stake, one senior
source said Berlin would also consider buying shares in order to
stay at "eye level" with Paris in a group combining the
high-speed ICE and TGV train activities of Siemens and Alstom.
"What is being discussed is an industrial and commercial
partnership in turbines," one source familiar with the matter
told Reuters. "But it's not enough for a deal to make sense on
paper. You need to see the stars align."
Two separate sources said Siemens and Mitsubishi would be
offering about 9 billion euros in cash under the turbines offer.
That compares to the 12.35 billion euros ($16.9 billion) offered
by U.S. conglomerate General Electric for all of Alstom's
energy assets, including turbines, renewables and grid
operations.
"The offer can't be compared with that of GE as they're so
different in nature," another source close to Mitsubishi said.
Siemens, Alstom, Mitsubishi and Bouygues all declined
comment. A GE spokeswoman said: "We are very confident in our
proposal."
UNWIELDY HOLDING
Under the proposed offer, which is expected to be rubber
stamped by the supervisory board of Siemens on Sunday evening,
Alstom would have a future in the energy business and be at the
centre of a European rail champion -- both potentially
attractive prospects for the French government.
"GE could still win a deal but for that they would have to
do what the French government wants, in other words come up with
an alliance rather than a buyout," one source close to the
matter said.
But the complex proposal would also turn Alstom into an
unwieldy holding company, with myriad stakes in disparate
businesses. That may ultimately make it difficult for Siemens
and Mitsubishi to convince Paris that its deal is a jobs
creator.
When GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt met with French
President Francois Hollande last month, he promised to create
1,000 new engineering and manufacturing jobs within three years,
according to sources close to the talks.
French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg reiterated in a
newspaper interview on Friday that he favoured an alliance that
preserved Alstom's identity, industrial sites, decision centres
and jobs.
He said a tie-up with Mitsubishi would be "a serious
alternative" to GE's proposal, but he added the government was
still waiting for the Japanese group to make a formal move.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt, Gernot
Heller in Berlin, Jean-Baptiste Vey, Natalie Huet and Matthieu
Protard in Paris, Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Writing by Noah
Barkin)