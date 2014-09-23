UPDATE 1-Alstom seeks transport deals beyond GE signaling unit

* Alstom seeks acquisitions, JVs in rail and signaling
* GE signaling acquisition to close in Q2 2015
* Alstom Transport keen for cross-shareholdings with
partners
(Adds executive comments, context)
By Natalie Huet
BERLIN, Sept 23 Alstom's purchase of
General Electric's rail signaling unit is "a fantastic
deal" for the French train maker, which will continue to seek
acquisitions in this field, the head of Alstom Transport said on
Tuesday.
Alstom, which also makes turbines for power plants, agreed
in June on a 12.4 billion euro ($16 billion) deal that will
involve GE buying the bulk of its energy business while it
focuses on its better-performing rail arm.
The move had sparked a two-month tug-of-war with the French
government, which feared for its national industry and only gave
its blessing to the deal after it secured sweeteners - including
the signaling acquisition - as well as an option to take a stake
of up to 20 percent in Alstom.
The power deal and the signaling deal are expected to both
be completed at the same time, in the second quarter of next
year, Henri Poupart-Lafarge told reporters at the InnoTrans
biennial rail trade fair in Berlin.
The signaling deal will bring Alstom Transport 400 million
euros in additional annual revenue and will also generate
synergies, though it is too early to detail these, he added.
"It's a fantastic deal, very complementary to our own
activities both in terms of technology and in terms of
geography," Poupart-Lafarge said, stressing it gave Alstom
access to the strong U.S. freight market.
He noted that between this deal and Siemens'
acquisition of Invensys last year, the rail signaling systems
sector was consolidating and Alstom would continue to seek deals
and tie-ups there.
SECTOR CONSOLIDATION
"We intend to continue to participate in this consolidation
... and we're also interested in the rest of the transport
sector's consolidation," he told reporters.
Alstom, which makes France's high-speed TGV trains, is the
world's fourth-biggest provider of railway equipment behind
China's CNR and CSR and Canada's Bombardier, but ahead
of Germany's Siemens.
Alstom has repeatedly flagged it plans to use the proceeds
from the GE power deal to strengthen its rail arm with
acquisitions, pay off debt and return cash to shareholders, but
the group has yet to provide a breakdown.
"We will have a solid balance sheet that will allow us to
fund the acquisitions we want to make," Poupart-Lafarge said,
declining to give any figures but adding that the group would
also consider joint ventures.
The government taking a stake would be "a good thing, that
stabilises Alstom", he said, adding that in the long run, he
would also welcome other industrial shareholders.
For instance, Alstom could see its Russian partner
Transmashholding, in which it holds a 25 percent stake, take a
stake in Alstom in return, he said.
The recent tensions between Russia and the West over the
fate of Ukraine have not affected the companies' day-to-day
operations, but they are closely monitoring the situation and
hope it will ease, he said.
($1 = 0.7771 euro)
(Editing by Andrew Callus and David Holmes)