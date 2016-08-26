Alstom says wins $2 bln U.S. train deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS Aug 26 French transport group Alstom said on Friday it had signed a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) deal to design and build 28 new high-speed trains for U.S. rail operator Amtrak.
Under the deal, Alstom said it would also provide long-term technical support and spare parts.
The trains will run on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between Boston and Washington D.C, the statement said. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
