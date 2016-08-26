Alstom says wins $2 bln U.S. train deal

PARIS Aug 26 French transport group Alstom said on Friday it had signed a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) deal to design and build 28 new high-speed trains for U.S. rail operator Amtrak.

Under the deal, Alstom said it would also provide long-term technical support and spare parts.

The trains will run on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between Boston and Washington D.C, the statement said. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)