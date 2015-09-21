版本:
2015年 9月 22日 星期二

Canada's AltaGas to buy U.S natgas-fired power plants for $642 mln

Sept 21 Canada's AltaGas Ltd's said its unit has agreed to buy a portfolio of three natural gas-fired electrical generation plants in northern California for $642 million.

The three plants produce total energy of 523 megawatt, AltaGas said on Monday.

AltaGas Power Holdings is buying GWF Energy Holdings LLC, the owner of the plants, from Highstar Capital IV LP. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

