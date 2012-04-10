版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 00:28 BJT

Altagas sells C$200 mln notes - term sheet

April 10 Altagas Ltd on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($200 million) of medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.07 percent notes, due June 1, 2020, were priced at 99.997 to yield 4.071 percent or 220 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, and National Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

